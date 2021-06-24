Time to explore a different side of the resorts

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s via ferrata course opens for the summer Friday, June 25. The guided climb on the East Wall is just one of many summer offerings across Summit County ski areas.

Photo from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Chances are, the winter is why you and I fell in love with Summit County. Why? Here are four good reasons: Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort, Copper Mountain Resort and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. All of them have world-class runs over fantastic snow to satisfy skiers and boarders from across the globe. But they offer plenty of fun in the summer, as well.

This weekend is the perfect time to get outside and experience the summer openings for Keystone and A-Basin. Keystone opened Thursday, June 24, and has biking, hiking, lift rides, golfing and more.

The Keystone Stables has pony and trail rides that are available daily as well as scenic and dinner wagon rides are offered on select days. Keystone’s Lakeside Village is also open daily and people can soak up the 5-acre lake with stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and other rentals. Additionally, there are trampolines available Thursdays through Mondays

Keystone’s on-mountain operations run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Labor Day. There are extended hours for scenic rides Fridays and Saturdays through 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, A-Basin opens for the season Friday, June 25, and the mountain will be open seven days a week. New this year is the via ferrata on the East Wall. Italian for iron way, the climbing routes with fixed cables can be explored with a half- or full-day tour.

A-Basin also has an aerial adventure park, chairlift rides, hiking, biking, disc golf and yoga. In between the hustle and bustle, you’ll likely want to relax, so pull up a chair at the 6th Alley Bar & Grill or the Black Mountain Lodge. The restaurants will have special themed dinners starting in July.

Be aware that paid activities such as the lift rides, via ferrata, aerial adventure park and special dinner events require online reservations in advance.

Breckenridge and Copper have already opened for summer. If interested in checking those out, expect to find coasters, zip lining, rock climbing, biking and more at either resort.

Once you’re done hanging out in the wilderness, but still want a piece of the outdoors, head back to town to enjoy the marriage of art and nature. Breckenridge’s Old Masonic Hall gallery, 136 S. Main St., is currently featuring artist Eileen Roscina’s work. The exhibit “Like Tears Washed Away By Rain” includes pressed flowers and mirrors, and it runs until July 12.

Go down the road to Portfolio Gallery at 226. S Main St. before or after visiting Old Masonic Hall for more artwork. The gallery hosts plein air painting outside every weekend through Sept. 25. Beverley Harper-Tinsley will be painting Saturday, June 26.

I’ll admit that I haven’t done much at the resorts in the summer other than a scenic lift ride and the basic hike, but this season seems like a great chance to explore the other amenities. Maybe I’ll see you out there.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m watching ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ I’m a sucker for musicals. Turn the musical into a comedy-drama about San Francisco coders and I’m there. Jane Levy stars as the titular software developer Zoey of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which sees her handle job, family and relationship issues. The plot is straightforward with love triangles, work pressure and the like, but what makes it different is that Zoey has a sort of superpower: She hears other people’s thoughts in song. That means actors like Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen stop in the middle of the conversation to sing about their true emotions and desires. She then uses her insight to try to solve whatever the problem may be. It sadly has been canceled, but the first two seasons are worth a watch for the dance numbers alone with songs that range from Bob Dylan to Sia and everything in between. Fingers crossed another network or streaming service picks it up.

