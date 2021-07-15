Use this summer to get back into the swing of things

Frisco’s Concert in the Park Series returned June 17. It and other events have been enjoyable to see as people gather once again.

Photo by Jenise Jensen

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Last weekend, I did something I haven’t done in over a year. I went out and saw a matinee showing of a movie in a theater (“A Quiet Place Part II,” for those curious) and followed that up with dinner at the Dillon Dam Brewery while sitting at the bar. To do that combination of things that would have been impossible mere months ago was a strange feeling.

I’m hoping as more and more aspects of our lives return to normal, so too can our regular routines. Now is the time to get back into the swing of things that you might have put on the back burner over the past year. Or this summer might be the opportunity to start a new, healthy habit that will last beyond the coronavirus pandemic. Think of these as a pseudo-form of New Year’s resolution that we hopefully can keep better than whatever we promised in 2020.

Working out

My schedule has changed multiple times in the past year, and combined with gyms opening and closing, it has been difficult carving out the opportunity for exercise. I can’t make it to scheduled classes as much as I would like, but I have finally explored the other areas of the Silverthorne Recreation Center to do cardio or lift weights on my own.

It may seem odd to talk about indoor gyms as summer’s warm weather pulls many to opt outside, but the equipment can be good for taking it easier on joints while still working up a sweat. Give it a shot during a rainy day.

Eating right

I’ve enjoyed supporting local restaurants with ordering takeout as much as possible, but my wallet and waist aren’t as appreciative. Thankfully, the summer yield of crops is a good excuse to get back to regularly cooking meals at home. In the winter, I would check out local Tieghan Gerard’s Half Baked Harvest website while riding the bus to the ski resort and save the recipes to my phone — though I don’t have a summer version of that routine quiet yet.

Nevertheless, the Dillon Farmers Market and the Breckenridge Sunday Market have the goods to whip up a fresh and fun dish, in addition to the multiple community grocery stores. Short on recipe ideas? Browse past columns from Summit Daily News contributors Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson or Vera Dawson for ideas.

Socializing with friends

I usually consider myself an introverted person, but that doesn’t mean I never want to speak with folks and catch up with friends. I’ve already attended a couple of Frisco’s Concerts in the Park shows, and the crowds they’ve drawn blow me away. The same can be said for Silverthorne’s First Friday. It’s also been nice regularly going to open mic and trivia nights again.

Just the thought of making plans and filling out my calendar makes me happy even if the activity isn’t something as major as a concert. I’m sure I’m not the only one who took face-to-face moments for granted before the pandemic, and I’m glad that those sort of gatherings are possible again.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m playing The New York Times crossword puzzle Just because I write for a living doesn’t mean I’m good at word games. I think I’m terrible at Scrabble and Bananagrams, and I never really enjoyed watching “Wheel of Fortune.” I thought I was terrible at The New York Times crossword puzzle, but in actuality, I simply didn’t fully understand the nuances. A new habit of mine has been watching game designer, writer and composer Chris Remo complete the puzzles daily on YouTube. When I played a Monday or Tuesday puzzle, I got hung up on looking for only basic synonyms and the like. But I now know from the narrated videos that a question mark may mean the answer is a pun, quotes signify casual spoken phrases and the grammar of an answer must match the clue. I still watch Remo’s videos of the harder puzzles, but I’ve begun to abstain from the Monday and Tuesday offerings until after I give it ago.

