What to do with your dad this Father’s Day weekend

Steep Brewing & Coffee Co. is having its inaugural cornhole tournament to celebrate the brewery’s six-month anniversary Saturday, June 19. Exploring breweries is just one of the many activities families can do in honor of Father’s Day this weekend.

Photo by Calista Porter / Steep Brewing & Coffee

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Father’s Day is here this weekend. While it doesn’t get as much fanfare as Mother’s Day, the paternal holiday is still worth celebrating for some quality bonding time and good fun. Here are a few ideas on how to spend the weekend if your father is in town.

For starters, grab him and some friends to participate in Steep Brewing & Coffee Co.’s inaugural cornhole tournament to celebrate the brewery’s six-month anniversary Saturday, June 19. The cost is $20 per team, and the event also includes drink specials, drawings and giveaways. Visit SteepKeystone.com/events to register.

Chances are you’re going to want to go brewery hopping with your pops, so make sure to pencil in time for Outer Range Brewing Co.’s multiple releases throughout the weekend. Friday, June 18, will see the brewery release six new cans , including In the Clear Lager made in collaboration with North Carolina brewery Resident Culture and Papa’s Dank Drank pale ale brewed with Mosaic hop terpenes that make it lower in alcohol.

Saturday, June 19, is the brewery’s Out of the Woods party that starts at Miners Creek Trail at 9:30 a.m. for a Juneteenth-themed hike followed by a reflection at the brewery on what it means to be free in America. The rest of the party features special tappings from Resident Culture, beermosas, radlers and a live DJ. It closes with stargazing at 8 p.m. courtesy of SNO Education and its commercial-grade telescopes.

The stargazing returns for Outer Range’s Dad’s Dank Day party Sunday, June 20. Fathers can enjoy the new beer releases while laughing at dad joke cards and wearing one of the 30 special dad hats. Additionally, The Clear CBD, RovR Products and Trouts Fly Fishing will be there from 1-4 p.m. for last-minute gifts.

After quenching your respective thirsts, it may be time to relax at the drive-in — especially if dad is an adventure movie buff. Park in the Colorado Mountain College lot at 107 Denison Placer Road in Breckenridge to view Matchstick Productions’ “A Biker’s Ballad” at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Then catch three Juneteenth-related short films — “Black Ice,” “Pedal Through” and “The Mirnavator,” about what its like to be a Black athlete in the outdoors — at the same time and place Saturday.

“A Bikers Ballad” costs $25 while the shorts are free, but registration is required. Visit BreckCreate.org to purchase tickets or register .

If your father is a foodie, swing by the Dillon Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on Lodgepole Street to snag some produce, cheese, pastries and more. Or you can go to the Breckenridge Sunday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Father’s Day at Main Street Station to pick up any last-minute supplies for a home-cooked meal.

If you still need to get your dad a gift, and he’s one to appreciate art, head to the Silverthorne Art Stroll from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Walk along the Blue River Trail between the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the underpass by Chipotle Mexican Grill to experience 17 pop-up artists and nine musical groups.

What I’m reading ‘The Terrible Hours: The Greatest Submarine Rescue in History’ by Peter Maas It seems like a stereotype that fathers have a passion for history, but even people who aren’t fascinated by dates and wars will enjoy Peter Maas’ final book. The journalist, known for his biography of detective Frank Serpico that was made into an Al Pacino movie, knows how to weave nonfiction and drama. The narrative recounts how Charles Momsen was tasked with saving the submarine Squalus after it sank during a test dive off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in 1939. Maas can expertly explain the technical details of a submarine and naval operations so it’s informative but the reader doesn’t get bogged down in the minutia. The sinking happens relatively early on in the novel, and though “rescue” is right in the title — hinting at the final outcome of saving 33 lives while 26 drowned — the book is still a gripping read.

