What to stream at Breck Film Fest

Photo by Darren Joe

While the main weekend of Breck Film Fest’s in-person events has come and gone, that doesn’t mean the festival is over. There’s a multitude of titles in the online catalog available for on-demand streaming. Documentaries, collections of shorts, dramas, comedies and more are ready for digital renting at $12 a piece.

I haven’t had the chance to watch most of them, but I did comb through the list and check out the trailers and descriptions so you don’t have to. No need to endlessly scroll like it’s your Netflix queue. If you still can’t decide, or are hungry for more, you can filter the options by award winners and other picks. These are just a few of the films I’d click “play” on.

‘The Subject’

Starring Jason Biggs of “American Pie” and Aunjanue Ellis of “When They See Us” and “Lovecraft Country,” this feature-length drama and Colorado premiere focuses on a documentary filmmaker, played by Biggs, handling fallout from his last film, which caught the murder of a Black teenager on tape. The festival has awarded Biggs this year’s award for best actor for his performance.

‘Escape From Extinction’

Breckenridge is the world premiere location for the American Humane’s first film. Narrated by Helen Mirren and with music by Lisa Loeb, the documentary illustrates what zoos, including the Denver Zoo, are doing to save animals. Director Matthew R. Brady said some of the projects are 3D-printed eggs used to protect from predators and cross-fostering wolf pups to increase genetic diversity.

‘Jump Shot’

Executive produced by Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry, this documentary tell the tales of Kenny Sailors, who is credited for popularizing the titular jump shot. Learn about the legacy of the man and move from current and former pros, along with Sailors himself.

‘One More Win’

Racer Rod Hall was one of the pioneers at the first 1,000-mile desert race down the Baja Peninsula in 1967. Hall has over 200 wins on the course to his name, and he is the only one to race it every year for five decades. This documentary is another world premiere at the festival.

‘High Country’

Sure, Summit County residents are familiar with the founding of ski towns, but it’s nice to learn about other mountain communities in Colorado to compare and contrast. This world premiere documentary shines a light on Crested Butte’s storied history.

Jefferson Geiger

What I’m reading ‘The Farside’ by Gary Larson It has been 25 years since renowned cartoonist Gary Larson put down the pen and retired from newspaper comics. I was too young to read “The Farside” in its heyday, but I would frequently read the hardcover collections family and friends had in their libraries. The single-panel strip mixed lowbrow and highbrow comedy for edgy and absurd material. Sometimes people would angrily call about an anthropomorphic cow’s punchline not landing. Other times, the scene became an instant classic. This year, Larson emerged from the shadows to make more jokes, this time digitally. Aside from a dose of color and clicking — rather than flipping — through pages, Larson and his wit haven’t changed. Sadly, old comics seem to be removed from the site when the latest are uploaded. They also appear at no set schedule, relying on Larson’s whims. But if you manage to catch a new comic, the wave of nostalgia is like opening up the Sunday funnies once again during a relaxing brunch.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit.