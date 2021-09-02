Where to have a glass of wine in Summit County

Carboy Winery’s Breckenridge location is just one of a few stops in Summit County for wine connoisseurs. The wine bar has plenty of snacks and treats available to pair with its house beverages, too.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

This weekend is the first celebration of Oktoberfest in Summit County. The region is also lucky enough to have nine breweries pouring draft beer from taprooms in the area, and I have a column dedicated to covering the local scene. But sometimes — gasp — I want a break from the malty beverage.

Though Colorado isn’t known for its wine as much as states like California or Oregon, that doesn’t mean quality fermented grape juice can’t be found locally. If you want to sip on something different, here are four Summit County establishments that either make the wine themselves or are dedicated to serving the beverage.

Carboy Winery has locations in Denver, Littleton and soon Palisade, but the spot at 103 N. Main St. in Breckenridge is obviously the one I recommend. A white, red or featured wine flight of three glasses can be purchased for $15, in addition to cocktails, beer and offerings from sister brand Ten Mile Cider Co. If you can’t decide, get the wonderful syrah.

Memberships that include items such as quarterly releases and various discounts are also available for the connoisseurs.

As for food, they have charcuterie boards, snacks, bruschetta and sweets. I will almost always endorse the delicious bison carpaccio, curried cauliflower, goat tacos and burrata.

Part-time Breckenridge residents and California vintners Jeffrey and Ana Maltzman founded Continental Divide Winery in 2016, and in 2019, it won two of the only three gold medals awarded to Colorado wineries by the Sunset Magazine International Wine Competition.

Flights of four glasses can be purchased for $20, or you can upgrade it to a flight made up of limited releases for $30.

The winery’s Breckenridge tasting room — there is also one in Fairplay — is at 505 S. Main St. in Main Street Station. No food is available on-site, but it can be brought in from neighboring restaurants such as The Cheese Shop of Breckenridge, BoLD, Quandary Grille and more.

Like Carboy, a club is an option for folks searching for a regular wine supply or discounts in the tasting room.

Located at 304 S. Main St., Breckenridge, Ridge Street Wine has been a one-stop shop for those wanting to explore a wide range of varietals since 2000. Next door is partner business Breckenridge Cheese & Chocolate, which opened in 2005, to satisfy any cravings.

Combine the two to enjoy samples in the tasting room, and then buy your favorite — along with crackers, jams and other goodies like cheese and chocolate — for parties or gifts. On summer weekends, they served mini-buckwheat waffles, smoked salmon, banana bread and coffee in the mornings.

More baked goods and delectable treats to pair with wine from all over can be found at Saved by the Wine, 765 W. Anemone Trail in Dillon. The wine bar and bakery opened in 2020 and serves up items like sweet and savory pies, charcuterie boards and build-your-own s’mores.

Wine is the main attraction, with a menu broken down by red, white, rose, dessert and bubbles, but the establishment also has a full bar with beer, cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages.

Also worth mentioning is trivia each Tuesday, a European-style brunch on weekends and yoga with mimosas on Saturdays. Best of all, a portion of profits is donated to animal shelters.

What I’m Watching “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” Italy, the largest wine-producing country in the world, is a culinary destination for all sorts of palates. One could try to absorb guidebook after guidebook in preparation for a visit, or one could watch the wonderful actor Stanley Tucci explore his heritage, cuisine and culture Similar to the always-wonderful “Parts Unknown,” Tucci heads to a recognizable place — such as Rome, Milan or Tuscany — but then dives deeper into hidden gems. The first season on CNN had only six episodes, but it was nevertheless satisfying. Now we wait for the second course.

