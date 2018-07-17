Letters from Summit Daily Readers

Liddick's smearing of U.S. intelligence distracts us from the real threat

Morgan Liddick knows better than to try to paint the entirety of our intelligence services with a single brush stroke. Yet, this is the implication of his July 17 article: these services, tainted as they are, cannot be trusted. Yet, here is Donald Trump, prancing around the globe, tearing up agreements and treaties, abusing the home team while kowtowing to the likes of Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin. Trump, in all his narcissistic vanity, defends his bull-in-the china-closet act as he chortles about "making America great again." What the man has accomplished doing is so much more egregious than declaring one's partisanship within a national agency, wrong as that might have been.

Donald Trump makes policy. For the time being, he is the face of our country, and is steadily making a mockery of that position and of us all.

Morgan Liddick would do well to save some of criticisms for entities more important than a member of the "The Deep State." He ought to take a good long look at what leads this country, and write an opinion piece that actually says something really important.

Then, like the rest of us, he can wait for the results of the Mueller probe to see if he's right.

Rabbi Joel R. Schwartzman

Recommended Stories For You

Dillon

The ghost of Chamberlain haunts us

I never thought I would witness another western leader meet and kowtow to the dictator of a nation responsible for war crimes (Syria), murder (Russia and UK), invading a sovereign nation (Ukraine) and blatant and repeated violations of international law and decency. But I witnessed just that when the man elected to "protect and defend our constitution" appeared in Helsinki as "the ghost of Neville Chamberlain." I only hope that the Helsinki agreement is less disastrous that the Munich agreement of 1939.

David Friel

Silverthorne

Recpath paved with bad intentions

The rudeness by some bicyclists on the bike/walker path paralleling Lake Dillon is at its lowest. In the old days riders would let walkers know they are on the right or left and how many were riding together. Etiquette gone. Riders talk trash as they ride by as if the path is their very own. Sad.

At the amphitheater, people are moving prearranged seating to accommodate their needs and have a total disregard for people's placed chairs.

The culture of Summit County has changed from a respectful resident and tourist group to a bunch of selfish, disrespectful group who are more concerned about themselves than the community they live and visit.

Paradise lost.

Jay Weinstein

Dillon