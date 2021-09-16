Your guide on what to stream at Breck Film’s 40th anniversary festival

“Mission: Joy” is just one of the many films playing at the Breck Film Fest. It features Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama, who share stories, wisdom and more

Tenzin Choejor/Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Breck Film’s 40th anniversary festival has arrived, both in person and online. There are fantastic events such as panels and feature films like “CODA,” “Buried,” “I Am Burt Reynolds” and “The River Runner” to physically attend at Breckenridge’s venues this weekend.

Yet, there are additional options available for folks to stream on demand through Sept. 26 at BreckFilm.org. Documentaries, dramas, comedies and more are ready to view for $12 each.

I’ve compiled a short guide to help festivalgoers of all types wade through the catalog. This is just a small sampling of films that have piqued my interest. I haven’t had the chance to watch them all, so I encourage everyone to browse on their own, as well. Whether you are attending in person or from your couch, I hope you enjoy the festival.

We could all use something uplifting these days, and this film might be just the balm. International icons Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama share stories, wisdom and more in these taped interviews that are based on duo’s “The Book of Joy.” Directed by Louie Psihoyos, who won an Academy Award for “The Cove,” it consists largely of never-before-seen footage shot over five days at the Dalai Lama’s residence in Dharamsala.

Making its Colorado premiere, this documentary was shot in two months across five countries during the height of COVID-19 and won the Movie That Matters Award during the Cannes Film Festival. It features performances and interviews with artists like Ben Folds, Hiromi, Patti Smith and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band on the unifying power of music.

In the “Adventures & Adversity” collection is this short film made by Dillon resident Nathan Cordero that follows Jaime Del Pizzo, a hard-of-hearing individual who communicates by reading lips. It tells the story of her as a photographer in Bellingham, Washington, while dealing with the communication challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Set in San Francisco during the 1960s, this film is inspired by the eponymous Janis Joplin song as well as real women. It tells the story of Catholic school student Celina Guerrera as she sets out to rise above poverty. The film stars Lorenza Izzo of “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” as Guerrera as well as Bryan Craig, Chrissie Fit, Steven Bauer and Simu Liu, who Marvel fans might recognize from the recently released “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

This is shown in the “What’s Done Can’t Be Undone” block, meaning viewers can access the animated “SNIP” and “Night Music” short in the same package at no additional cost.

Coloradan Chad Peter’s “Road to Perth” was filmed over the course of three weeks on location without a script.

Chad Peter/Courtesy photo

Found in the “How to Mend a Broken Heart” block, which also includes “The Crash” and “Transfer,” this Australia-centric film comes from Evergreen-grown Chad Peter.

The University of Colorado Boulder graduate now lives in Los Angeles, and his latest creation was filmed over the course of three weeks on location without a script. The comic road trip follows Alex on a journey from Los Angeles to Melbourne, venturing out to Adelaide and more.

Jefferson Geiger



What I'm playing Fantasy football Well, I guess I have to care about football now. I'm not the biggest sports fan, but I'm now in a fantasy football league for the first time just for fun. For those who are almost as clueless as me, the game has players take the role of managers and craft a team made up of real-life athletes. Depending on how they do on the field, you then earn enough points to hopefully beat your weekly opponent. I joined a 10-person league the day before my draft and did what little research I could before a frantic evening of clicking on random names and wishing the automatic drafters didn't select who I wanted — and most did. Thankfully, team management is not as involved as I thought it would be, yet it's still like learning a new language, which is part of the fun. My first week was a flop thanks to bad performances by Aaron Rodgers and Raheem Mostert. Fingers crossed this week goes better.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.