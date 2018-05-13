5-year-old girl seriously injured in bear attack, wildlife officials say

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a bear attack on a child in East Orchard Mesa, above the Colorado River corridor, in Grand Junction, according to the agency.

The victim’s mother reportedly told wildlife officers she heard screaming at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. When she went outside, she saw a large black bear dragging her 5-year-old daughter.

The bear dropped the girl when the mother began screaming at the animal, she told officers . According to the woman, the girl may have gone outside to investigate noises in the yard she may have thought were coming from her dog.

The girl is being treated at St. Mary's hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they are actively tracking the bear with the aid of federal wildlife services personnel. Local residents could see a heavy law enforcement presence throughout the area, including hounds, according to the agency.

Residents are being asked to secure their trash, keep pet food inside and report any bear sightings in this neighborhood, or any residential area, immediately.