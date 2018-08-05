Black Hawk helicopter saves injured hiker Sunday on Tenmile Range

A 52-year-old man from out-of-state tumbled about 60 feet down the side of a mountain while hiking a ridgeline along the Tenmile Trail on Sunday, according to the Summit County Rescue Group.

The group sent three rescue teams into the field, said spokesman Charles Pitman. Because of the extent of the hiker's injuries and where he fell — between Peaks 2 and 3 — the crews opted to request a Black Hawk helicopter from the high-altitude Army National Guard Aviation training site in Gypsum.

Black Hawk rescues are somewhat rare for Summit County. Luckily, one of the helicopters was available.

After picking up another rescue crew in Vail, Pitman said, the Black Hawk found the injured hiker, lowered a rescuer down to him on a cable and hoisted the man aboard.

The injured hiker was then flown to St. Anthony Medical Center. His injuries were serious but not believed to be life threatening. The Summit County rescue crews were expected to spend the evening hours Sunday hiking out.

At the same time the Summit County Rescue Group was responding to the injured hiker on the Tenmile Trail, they took reports on a dirtbiker who'd wrecked and suffered facial injuries in the backcountry and what appeared to be a hiker signaling for help with a mirror on top of another mountain.

The dirtbiker was ultimately picked up by a private vehicle and the stranded hiker turned out to be a metal sign blowing in the wind, Pitman said, adding it's been a busy summer for the group.

"That was three calls all at more or less the same time," he said, "but we have to check it out because that's what we do."