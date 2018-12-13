Breckenridge, ski resort reach deal to build parking garage on South Gondola Lot

The town of Breckenridge and Breckenridge Ski Resort have agreed to terms outlining an agreement that would allow a parking structure on the resort's South Gondola Lot.

The town's efforts to create more parking options have been a long time coming, and town officials anticipate breaking ground on a new parking garage in spring 2020. Breckenridge Ski Resort is owned by Vail Resorts.

The new structure is expected to create approximately 400 additional parking spaces, pending final approval from the Colorado Department of Transportation, according to a news release from the town.

"We know that in-town parking is a critical need in Breckenridge and we look forward to partnering with the town to bring new, incremental parking spaces to the South Gondola Lot for the community and our guests," said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer at Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a prepared statement.

According to the town, Vail Resorts will continue as owner of the property while executing a 50-year lease with the town, while giving the town the option for two consecutive 10-year extensions.

The parking structure will be owned by the town, and operations of the structure and surface parking on South Gondola Lot will be managed by the town year round.

Vail Resorts will control pricing in the winter season. The town will control pricing at other times of the year, and the two parties are supposed to work together on parking management strategies.

"I am very pleased to reach this preliminary agreement on terms," Mayor Eric Mamula said in the news release. "Council believes that the South Gondola Lot is the right location for a parking structure in Town. We are excited to work in collaboration with the ski area to provide an amenity for our residents and guests that facilitates access to town and access to the mountain."

The structure will go through a traffic study and design development phase.