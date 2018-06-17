Sunday Update: Local crews mopping-up hot spots as rain helps suppress Buffalo Fire

On Sunday, a local team took over management of the Buffalo Fire, now 95 percent contained after rainfall overnight and Sunday morning helped cool still-smoldering hot spots.

Crews will continue patrolling the area and mopping-up by extinguishing any hot spots along the perimeter. Fire behavior continues to be minimal with the potential for occasional smoldering and smoking near the interior of the fire expected to continue for several days.

"We thank the public in advance for adhering to the closure order and remaining completely out of the fire area while crews continue working," said Bill Jackson, district ranger. "There are still smoldering hot spots within the fire perimeter that may continue to produce smoke; additionally there are fire weakened trees, stump holes and ongoing fire operations."

Out of concern for the public's safety, many trails within the area remain closed, including Buffalo Mountain trail, Royal Buffalo trail, Buffalo Cabin trail, Buffalo-Willow Connect trail, the Pasque trail and all other trails or access points that enter the fire area.

Officials are evaluating any damage to the trails that may have occurred during the fire and have not yet determined the next steps for reopening them. Anyone interested in helping with future restoration efforts can call Friends of Dillon Ranger District at 970-626-3449 or Friends of Eagles Nest Wilderness at 303-903-7127.

Previously closed, these trails are now open: North Ten Mile trail, Meadow Creek trail, Lily Pad trail, Gore Range north Ten Mile to the junction of north Willowbrook trail, Salt Lick trail system, Mesa Cortina trail system, Willowbrook trail system, and the area of Red Buffalo Pass.