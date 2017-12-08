Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Keystone Resort
December 8, 2017
A snowboarder died three days after losing control and hitting a tree at Keystone Ski Resort on Saturday, Dec. 2, the first death at a Summit County ski area so far this season.
Nathan Enright, 21, of Libertyville, Illinois was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood after ski patrol responded to the scene of an accident on a beginner trail, a resort spokesman confirmed.
"Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," Keystone Resort vice president and general manager Geoff Buchheister said in a statement.
Enright was not wearing a helmet, according to the Summit County Coroner's Office, which ruled his death accidental and caused by severe head trauma. Enright was taken off of life support and died on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Enright had recently moved to Larimer County from the Chicago area for college, the coroner's office said.
