Aspen’s Hoffman seventh in men’s 30k classic at U.S. Nationals
January 8, 2018
Aspen's Noah Hoffman seventh in men's 30k classic at U.S. XC ski nationals
ANCHORAGE, Alaska —The 2018 U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships continued Sunday in Anchorage and included some respectable results from Aspen-area athletes.
Aspen's Noah Hoffman, a World Cup veteran, finished seventh in the tightly-contested men's 30-kilometer classic with a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 46.3 seconds, won in a sprint by Tyler Kornfield, who skis for Alaska Pacific University, in 1:21:43.6.
Hedda Baangman, a native of Sweden who skis for the University of Colorado, won the women's 20k race.
In Sunday's junior female 5k classic, Basalt's Hailey Swirbul finished second in 15:18.3, about 10 seconds behind race winner Hannah Halvorsen. Halvorsen, from Truckee, California, is on the U.S. Ski Team's 'D' team. Swirbul is a sophomore at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.
Racing concludes today with the men's and women's classic sprints.
