Chen, Rippon, Zhou chosen for Olympics; Miner bumped
January 7, 2018
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Two-time national champion Nathan Chen, veteran Adam Rippon and rising star Vincent Zhou have been selected to represent the United States at the Pyeongchang Olympics next month.
A U.S. Figure Skating Committee on Sunday chose 2016 U.S. champ Rippon, who came in fourth at the national championships on Saturday night, instead of second-place finisher Ross Miner. The committee takes into consideration a number of criteria, including overall performance for the season.
It will be the first Olympics for all three.
