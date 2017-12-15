Ferstl wins super-G to end German drought in speed events

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Early starter Josef Ferstl put down a nearly flawless run in a fog-interrupted super-G on Friday to become the first German man to win a World Cup speed event in 13 years.

Wearing the No. 2 bib, Ferstl required slightly more than 1 1/2 minutes to negotiate the Saslong course and finished a slim 0.02 seconds ahead of Max Franz of Austria.

Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria came third, 0.10 behind, despite a big mistake.

The previous German man to win a speed race — downhill or super-G — was Max Rauffer in a downhill on the Saslong in 2004.

The race was stopped because of fog after only 38 of 80 racers were able to start their runs.