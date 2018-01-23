Hirscher beats Kristoffersen in race with snowball incident
January 23, 2018
SCHLADMING, Austria — Marcel Hirscher won a World Cup night slalom after his Norwegian rival, Henrik Kristoffersen, had snowballs thrown at him by spectators during his final run on Tuesday.
None of the projectiles hit Kristoffersen but the Norwegian seemed furious as he reacted with wild arm gestures after crossing the finish.
Hirscher, the Austrian six-time overall champion, built on his first-run lead to beat Kristoffersen by 0.39 seconds. The two were far ahead of the field as third-place Daniel Yule of Switzerland was 2.13 seconds behind.
Hirscher got his ninth win of the season and 54th overall, matching Austrian great Hermann Maier's career total. Only Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark (86) has won more races.
It was the 500th win for Austria in the 51-year history of the men's World Cup.
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- Steamboat athletes await roster results for U.S. Olympic team
- Steamboat snowboarder Dierdorff confident in Olympic spot
- Tahoe’s Smaine pushes way into Olympic conversation with Bowman, Anderson
- For friends and family, Jaelin Kauf’s moguls competitions are reason to reunite
- Vail moguls skier Tess Johnson 4th in Tremblant, likely for 1st Winter Games
Trending Sitewide
- Jeff Sessions’ hardening stance on marijuana sparks Colorado ski town to do ‘nothing’
- Skier dies in avalanche near Silverton
- Priciest 2017 home sale for Summit County topped $6 million
- ‘I wanted to ski one more time’: Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom grants wish to 88-year-old
- High Country Crime: ‘Hobo jelly’ graffiti sprayed along Interstate 70 in Eagle County