Kenworthy delivers, leads men’s ski slopestyle qualifying at X Games
January 27, 2018
Advancing to Sunday’s finals
1. Gus Kenworthy, USA 94.66
2. James Woods, GBR 93
3. Nick Goepper, USA 92.33
4. Henrik Harlaut, SWE 91.33
5. Oscar Wester, SWE 90.33
*Oystein Braaten, McRae Williams and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand automatically qualified to finals based off last year’s podium results
Failing to qualify for finals
6. Andri Ragettli, 89.33
7. Fabian Boesch, 87.66
8. Evan McEachran, 86
9. Alex Hall, 84
10. Jesper Tjader, 82.66
11. Antoine Adelisse, 81.33
12. Ferdinand Dahl, 79.66
13. Noah Wallace, 70.66
14. Cody LaPlante, 48.66
15. Joss Christensen, 40.66
16. Teal Harle, 38.66
Riding a wave of momentum from both the Snowmass and Mammoth Grand Prix, Gus Kenworthy was the top men's ski slopestyle qualifier Friday at X Games Aspen.
The Telluride native scored 94.66 in the first of his two qualifying runs at Buttermilk to edge Great Britain's James Woods, who was second with 93. Kenworthy has one X Games silver medal in slopestyle, coming in 2016. He's never won slopestyle gold.
Indiana's Nick Goepper was third (92.33), Sweden's Henrik Harlaut was fourth (91.33) and Sweden's Oscar Wester was fifth (90.33). Only the top five of the 16 athletes in Friday's qualifier advanced to Sunday's eight-skier final.
The three X Games medalists from a year ago — Norway's Oystein Braaten (gold), Utah's McRae Williams (silver) and Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (bronze) — received automatic spots and didn't have to qualify for Sunday's finals.
Kenworthy, Goepper and Williams make up three-fourths of the 2018 U.S. men's Olympic ski team for slopestyle. The fourth, Utah resident Alex Hall, was ninth in Friday's qualifying.
Also notably missing from Sunday's finals is Utah's Joss Christensen, the 2014 Olympic gold medalist. He only made his season debut earlier this month in Snowmass after tearing his ACL in May. He was 15th out of the 16 competitors in X Games qualifying.
Recommended Stories For You
Kenworthy won silver and Goepper bronze at the 2014 Olympics for an American podium sweep. Woods, Harlaut, Braaten, Wester and Beaulieu-Marchand were all 2014 Olympians as well.
Sunday's finals are scheduled for 12:45 p.m.
Advancing to Sunday’s finals
1. Gus Kenworthy, USA 94.66
2. James Woods, GBR 93
3. Nick Goepper, USA 92.33
4. Henrik Harlaut, SWE 91.33
5. Oscar Wester, SWE 90.33
*Oystein Braaten, McRae Williams and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand automatically qualified to finals based off last year’s podium results
Failing to qualify for finals
6. Andri Ragettli, 89.33
7. Fabian Boesch, 87.66
8. Evan McEachran, 86
9. Alex Hall, 84
10. Jesper Tjader, 82.66
11. Antoine Adelisse, 81.33
12. Ferdinand Dahl, 79.66
13. Noah Wallace, 70.66
14. Cody LaPlante, 48.66
15. Joss Christensen, 40.66
16. Teal Harle, 38.66
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- U.S. announces snowboard team for Winter Olympics
- Shiffrin, Vonn, 20 others, selected for Olympic Team
- As he gears up for first X Games, Silverthorne’s Corning, AVSC coach reflect on road to Olympics
- Colorado snowboarder Meghan Tierney makes Olympics a year after breaking back
- Japanese snowboarder has tricks, height for Olympic gold
Trending Sitewide
- New ski pass aims to rival the Epic Pass with access to 23 resorts
- Rep. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet introduce 100,000 acre wilderness bill for Summit and Eagle counties
- As Vail’s Rob Katz heralds the innovation of Epic Pass, a new competitor drops name of rival Ikon Pass
- Frisco gives final approval to Foote’s Rest Hotel and Plaza after more than a year of wrangling
- Warren Miller, legendary filmmaker and ski icon, dies at 93