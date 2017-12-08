Martinod wins ladies ski halfpipe Grand Prix event at Copper Mountain, consoles injured countrymen
December 8, 2017
French freeskier Marie Martinod hopped the blue fence at the base of the Woodward Superpipe and dashed uphill just a few moments after she officially was crowned champion of the Freeski World Cup Ladies Ski Halfpipe at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain.
About a third of the way up the 520-foot long pipe, Martinod's teammate Benoit Valentin lay in a crumpled heap after he severely injured his leg on his final run. Though Martinod took home the title, the pomp and circumstance of the moment wasn't too much for the 2014 Sochi Olympics halfpipe silver medalist to console her teammatte and friend.
"He's my friend," Martinod said. "He's my best friend. He is a part of me, we are a team — the five of us (French) freeskiers. "And I owe him a lot. I was super sad and I was just hoping that nothing really bad had happened."
The reigning Winter X Games Superpipe gold medalist Martinod won the championship Friday despite the fact that she said her main focus this week wasn't to take the title. Rather, she is currently perfecting a new run for the Olympics.
"So I was not expecting to win at all," Martinod said. "I was just trying to put everything together because it is the begging as the season and I'd like to do this new run as soon as possible.
"My tricks are upside down," she continued, "and compared to last year,(I want) to have the opportunity to send a 1080 by the end."
Recommended Stories For You
Martinod finished more than three points ahead of her nearest challenger, American and 2014 Sochi slopestyle silver medalist Devin Logan, who registered a 79.60 on her first run.
Logan described her runs this week at Copper as a confidence boost heading into next week's Dew Tour at Breckenridge Ski Resort. She was the only American woman to reach the podium Friday, as Kexin Zhang of China finished in third place with a score of 77.60. Americans Annalisa Drew (77.20), Maddie Bowman (77.00), Brita Sigourney (75.80), and Carly Margulies (69.00) finished in fourth through seventh places respectively.
"For it only being the fourth day in the pipe, the pipe was an amazing cut," Logan said. "And I had a really good time, so I felt as good with my runs as you can for the fourth day. I'm so happy to land on the podium today."
"The pipe was awesome," Logan added. "It gave everyone the best playing field to throw down the biggest and best runs that they had, so you couldn't have asked for a better day. I am happy I landed the flat fives. That was only my third one of the day and I landed two out of the three — just not with that much time in the pipe, I was happy to put it down and hopefully going into Dew Tour I can add the nine into my run."
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
- Russia Olympic ban threatens Steamboat snowboarder Vic Wild
- Olympic hopefuls hit the snow for Copper qualifier
- Twenty-four Sochi Olympians to compete in Dew Tour in Breckenridge
- Hedrick returns to his Winter Park stomping grounds hoping for spot on 2018 Olympic team
- Mikaela Shiffrin races to first World Cup downhill victory
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge man stunned by former maid’s ‘slanderous’ lawsuit demanding $75,000
- Man ordered to pay $53,000 for last year’s Frey Gulch Fire, plus 120 hours community service
- Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Keystone Resort
- Is it time for skiers to panic about the (lack of) Colorado powder yet?
- Meet two of Summit’s longtime residents who have made a meaningful impact