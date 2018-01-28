Shaun White pulls out of X Games to rest for Olympics
January 28, 2018
ASPEN, Colo. — Shaun White has withdrawn from the Winter X Games so he can return home to rest for the Olympics.
White caught the flu last week. He was practicing in Aspen this week but notified event organizers he would not compete. He leaves for Pyeongchang next Saturday.
Taking White's place in the lineup for Sunday's halfpipe contest is Toby Miller, the 17-year-old American who has been training and spending a lot of time with White.
White is an eight-time X Games champion in the halfpipe, but his main focus this season has been earning his third Olympic gold medal. He scored a 100 two weeks ago in Snowmass to win a qualifying event and secure his spot on the U.S. team.
His next competition will come Feb. 13 in the qualifying round of the Olympics.
Trending In: PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics
Trending Sitewide
- Mongolia lands gold at International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge
- New ski pass aims to rival the Epic Pass with access to 23 resorts
- Summit County man takes a once-in-a-lifetime ski trip through Europe on the Epic Pass
- If Denver gets new Amazon HQ, how will it affect surrounding mountain communities?
- Rep. Jared Polis, Sen. Michael Bennet introduce 100,000 acre wilderness bill for Summit and Eagle counties