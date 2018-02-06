Tricia Mangan replaces Jackie Wiles on US Olympic team
February 6, 2018
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Alpine skier Tricia Mangan has been added to the U.S. Olympic team.
Mangan is a 20-year-old from New York who finished 19th in a World Cup combined event at Lenzerheide, Switzerland, this month.
The U.S. Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that Mangan joined the roster after Jackie Wiles was ruled out of what would have been her second Winter Games because of a knee injury.
Wiles was hurt during a World Cup downhill in Germany on Saturday.
