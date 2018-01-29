US downhiller Steven Nyman to miss Olympics with knee injury
January 29, 2018
U.S. Ski and Snowboard says that three-time Olympian Steven Nyman will miss the Pyeonchang Games after tearing a ligament in his right knee.
The team announced Monday that Nyman has a season-ending injury.
He hurt his ACL during World Cup training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, last week. That's where he tore ligaments in his left knee last season.
Nyman, who is from Utah, has won three World Cup downhill races and reached the podium eight other times. He came in third in the Olympic downhill test event in South Korea.
He says he was looking forward to "trying to contend for a medal" at the Olympics, which start Feb. 9.
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org/
