Yater-Wallace, Ferreira advance to ski halfpipe finals at Mammoth Grand Prix

Aspen's ski halfpipe duo of Torin Yater-Wallace and Alex Ferreira both advanced out of Wednesday's qualifier and into Friday's final at the Mammoth Mountain Grand Prix, the final Olympic qualifier ahead of next month's games in South Korea.

Yater-Wallace, who did not make finals at the Snowmass Grand Prix last week and still needs a second Olympic-qualifying podium, was third in Wednesday's qualifying with a second-run score of 93. Telluride's Gus Kenworthy was first with 94.60 and Crested Butte's Aaron Blunck was second with 94.

In fourth with 92.60 was Nevada's David Wise, who won the Snowmass competition and has already locked up his spot on the Olympic team. Wise is the reigning Olympic gold medalist. Ferreira, who was second in Snowmass and has already met the Olympic-team criteria with two podiums, was fifth with 88.20.

Also making Friday's final are Birk Irving, Kyle Smaine, Hunter Hess, Jaxin Hoerter and Jake Mageau. Just missing the cut in 11th was Avon's Taylor Seaton and in 12th Aspen's Cassidy Jarrell, who scored 73.40 on his first qualifying run.

At it stood entering the Mammoth qualifier, Wise, Ferreira, Blunck and Yater-Wallace were the top four in regards to making the expected four-man ski halfpipe team for Pyeongchang. Of those, only Yater-Wallace has yet to meet the required two podium criteria. Kenworthy is the greatest threat to earn a spot on the Olympic team outside of the current top four with Seaton now out of the running for a second podium.

In the women's ski halfpipe qualifier, Maddie Bowman was first with 91.80, followed by Brita Sigourney (91), Devin Logan (86), Carly Margulies (84.60) and Annalisa Drew (83.40).

Also making Friday's finals for the women are Japan's Saori Suzuki, Canada's Keltie Hansen and Canada's Rachael Karker.

Gerard, Anderson highlight snowboard slopestyle qualifying rounds

Also Wednesday were the men's and women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying rounds.

Silverthorne's Red Gerard led the men with a score of 94.75, while Ryan Stassel was second with 88. Gerard is already qualified for the Olympics after winning the men's slopestyle competition at Snowmass.

Former Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club product Chris Corning, who also is already qualified for the Olympics, did not start. Corning also sat out the Snowmass Grand Prix to let an injury heal. He is expected to compete at X Games next week in Aspen.

Slopestyle superstar Jamie Anderson, who also skipped the Snowmass Grand Prix, was first in qualifying for the women on Wednesday with a score of 93.50. Anderson is already an Olympic team lock.

Julia Marino was second, Nora Healey third and Hailey Langland fourth. Only 11 women started qualifying, with the top eight making finals.

The men's and women's snowboard slopestyle competition at Mammoth is not a World Cup event, while the men's and women's ski pipe contests are.

