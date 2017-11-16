Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Sushi Bar

Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Bar offers award winning, authentic, fresh and flavorful Thai cuisine, in a casual full service bistro atmosphere with a full bar and exciting specialty drink menu.

On the mainland, you can find Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Bar locations in Aspen, Basalt, and on Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado. Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Bar is also located in Hawaii, on the Kauai south shore in Poipu Beach.

Menu Highlights

Yellow Curry Lamb

Medium spice curry with onions, potatoes, and carrots. *Gluten Free

Royal Duck Curry

Roasted duck in red chili paste curry in coconut milk with Thai lychees, cherry tomatoes, pineapples and basil

Coco Salmon

Grilled wild salmon filet cooked in spicy red curry sauce with steamed vegies

Thai Laksa Bowl

Noodles in Thai red curry soup with chicken and fried tofu, bean sprouts and fried onion