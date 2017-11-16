Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Sushi Bar
November 16, 2017
More information
Address: 103.5 N Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424
Hours: · 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Phone: (970) 547-9998
Website: aspenthai.net/Breckenridge-thai-food
Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Bar offers award winning, authentic, fresh and flavorful Thai cuisine, in a casual full service bistro atmosphere with a full bar and exciting specialty drink menu.
On the mainland, you can find Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Bar locations in Aspen, Basalt, and on Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado. Bangkok Happy Bowl Thai Bistro and Bar is also located in Hawaii, on the Kauai south shore in Poipu Beach.
Menu Highlights
Yellow Curry Lamb
Medium spice curry with onions, potatoes, and carrots. *Gluten Free
Royal Duck Curry
Roasted duck in red chili paste curry in coconut milk with Thai lychees, cherry tomatoes, pineapples and basil
Coco Salmon
Grilled wild salmon filet cooked in spicy red curry sauce with steamed vegies
Thai Laksa Bowl
Noodles in Thai red curry soup with chicken and fried tofu, bean sprouts and fried onion
