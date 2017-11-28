The Uptown on Main (Formerly the Boatyard) is a great place to gather with family and friends. Our menu offers something for everyone including pizza, burgers, fresh seafood, salads, & steak. We use only the finest ingredients. Our bar offers 12 beers on tap, an extensive wine list, and specialty cocktails. We look forward to serving you in our newly remodeled restaurant.

Menu Highlights

Appetizers

3 mini NY Strip Sliders

With house made queso and carmelized onions

Seared Scallops

3 fresh sea scallops served with fried rice, spicy aioli, & pineapple relish

Lunch

Insane Asian Shrimp Po Boy

Crispy sesame shrimp, apple slaw, pickled ginger, wasabi peas, Sesame-soy mayo on a hoagie roll

Bistro Burger

1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, onion, & tomatoes

Add cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss or smoked mozzarella 2.00

Add sautéed onions, balsamic onion marmalade

Sautéed mushrooms or jalapeños 1.25

Add applewood smoked bacon or avocado 2.50 Sub a Buffalo Burger add 5.50

Dinner

Potato Chip Crusted Alaskan Halibut

Salt and vinegar potato chips, caper aioli, pea shoots, six grain salad with roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, and bella cerignola olives

Fresh Sea Scallop & Shrimp Noodle Bowl

Rice noodles, sea scallops, shrimp, PEI mussels & daily fish in a coconut milk–curry sauce with potatoes, carrots, cilantro, & mint

Grilled N.Y. Steak

Breckenridge bourbon demi-glace, grilled asparagus, yukon gold mashers, & crispy onions

Recommended Stories For You