The Uptown on Main
November 28, 2017
The Uptown on Main
304 Main Street Frisco, CO 80443
(970) 668-4728
Website: theuptownfrisco.com
The Uptown on Main (Formerly the Boatyard) is a great place to gather with family and friends. Our menu offers something for everyone including pizza, burgers, fresh seafood, salads, & steak. We use only the finest ingredients. Our bar offers 12 beers on tap, an extensive wine list, and specialty cocktails. We look forward to serving you in our newly remodeled restaurant.
Menu Highlights
Appetizers
3 mini NY Strip Sliders
With house made queso and carmelized onions
Seared Scallops
3 fresh sea scallops served with fried rice, spicy aioli, & pineapple relish
Lunch
Insane Asian Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy sesame shrimp, apple slaw, pickled ginger, wasabi peas, Sesame-soy mayo on a hoagie roll
Bistro Burger
1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, onion, & tomatoes
Add cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss or smoked mozzarella 2.00
Add sautéed onions, balsamic onion marmalade
Sautéed mushrooms or jalapeños 1.25
Add applewood smoked bacon or avocado 2.50 Sub a Buffalo Burger add 5.50
Dinner
Potato Chip Crusted Alaskan Halibut
Salt and vinegar potato chips, caper aioli, pea shoots, six grain salad with roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, and bella cerignola olives
Fresh Sea Scallop & Shrimp Noodle Bowl
Rice noodles, sea scallops, shrimp, PEI mussels & daily fish in a coconut milk–curry sauce with potatoes, carrots, cilantro, & mint
Grilled N.Y. Steak
Breckenridge bourbon demi-glace, grilled asparagus, yukon gold mashers, & crispy onions
