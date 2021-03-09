Applications open for Youth Forest Stewards summer program for teens
Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will be offering its new Youth Forest Stewards program for high school students ages 14-18 this summer.
Program participants will join Friends of the Dillon Ranger District staff for five service projects throughout the summer, exploring techniques used in trail maintenance and forest rehabilitation. Participants will earn community service hours while taking care of local trails.
More information about the program and applications can be found at FDRD.org/volunteer/youth-forest-stewards. Applications are due March 29.
