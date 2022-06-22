Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center announces full slate of camps and retreats for injured veterans

Rafters pose for a photo after taking part in a rafting trip as part of the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center's Heroic Military Program. The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center is offering more retreats and outdoor programming throughout the rest of the summer for injured veterans and their families. The events are offered for little to no cost to the veterans and their families.

Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center/Courtesy photo

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s Heroic Military Program returns this summer with multiple outdoor education courses and retreats for those who have been injured while serving in the U.S. military and are faced with new challenges associated with recovery.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Adaptive Sports Grant and several generous foundations and individual donors, Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s year-round Heroic Military Program is offered at low or no cost to active military members from all over the country.

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center’s Heroic Military Program aims to provide instruction and equipment in some of the most beautiful venues in the Rocky Mountains. Programming includes several mountain retreats, river trips, pieces of training and camps.

The retreats and courses are open to veterans, active-duty military and members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve. Family members are also welcome to participate in many of the custom programs offered by the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

The Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center recently hosted its first event of the season. It involved taking eight veterans on a rafting trip on the San Juan River from June 6-12.

Future events include the Ruby/Horsethief & Westwater Heroic Families River Trip from July 25-30, two Heroic Women’s Military Colorado River Trips from Aug. 15-20 and from Sept. 12-17 and a collaboration with Craig Hospital’s Operation TBI Freedom on June 25 in Colorado Springs.



For more information, or to apply, please visit BOEC.org.