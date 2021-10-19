Breckenridge Recreation Center hosting open house, Dia de los Muertos celebration

The Breckenridge Recreation Center Advisory Committee is hosting two sessions of a free open house and community meeting, one from 9-10:30 a.m. and another at 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the recreation center, 880 Airport Road.

The event has a Dia de los Muertos theme with traditional refreshments like pan de muerto (Day of the Dead bread), chocolate caliente (Mexican hot chocolate) and appetizers provided by Hacienda Real. Spanish translation will be provided at both sessions.

The recreation center will set up bounce houses and provide giveaways for all ages. Recreation staff and advisory committee members will also be available to answer questions and to lead tours of the facility.

The Breckenridge Recreation Advisory Committee, which advises town staff on recreation matters, has set a goal to increase recreational access for Spanish-speaking residents. For more information about the event, visit BreckenridgeRecreation.com or call 970-547-3151.