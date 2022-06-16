Breckenridge Ski Resort opens for the summer with reduced offerings due to lift construction

After recovering from a busy winter season and preparing for the summer season, Breckenridge Ski Resort opened for the summer with the return of Epic Discovery on Friday, June 17.

Breckenridge Ski Resort will be open throughout the summer and will close on Labor Day, Sept. 5, in order to prepare for the 2022-23 winter season.

During the summer, the free BreckConnect Gondola will operate daily, providing free transportation between the Town of Breckenridge and the ski resort’s Peak 8 base area.

For the opening weekend, the resort will offer a variety of activities including Peak 8 Base Camp and Alpine Camp, with Alpine Camp accessed via a scenic lift ride on the Colorado SuperChair.

Peak 8 Base Camp opening weekend activities include Alpine slides, the Gold Runner Coaster, the Lil’ Climber ropes course, a bounce house, mini golf and gemstone panning.

Opening weekend activities at Alpine Camp include a hiking loop and the Vista Point Overlook Tower.

More activities are anticipated to open as trails continue to dry out.

Upgrading the Rip’s Ride chairlift on Peak 8 to a high-speed quad is well under way in order to have the chair in place prior to the start of the winter season.

Due to the construction on Rip’s Ride chairlift, there will be some impacts to summer activities and trails. Most notably, the Lil’ Climber challenge course and the bungee trampolines will be located near the Colorado SuperChair. Additionally, the resort will not operate the kids summer tubing activity, kids zipline or the Breck Flyer zipline.

For more information about Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Epic Discovery summer offerings and to purchase tickets, visit Breckenridge.com/epicdiscovery .