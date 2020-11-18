Burton ’One World’ snowboard film now available to stream on Amazon Prime
Snowboard flick features Burton riders Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Anna Gasser and more
Burton’s new snowboard film, “One World,” is available to rent or purchase via Amazon Prime.
With an Amazon Prime subscription, fans can watch the film for free. The movie also can be purchased for $4.99.
Burton says the film celebrates the connection between snowboarding and the environment and what that means for the future. Burton worked to offset the carbon emissions produced during the making of the film.
The film features a slew of Burton’s snowboarders from around the world, including Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Anna Gasser, Mark McMorris and a long list of many more of the brand’s top riders.
For more information and to watch, visit Burton.com/us/en/content/one-world.html.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjrCw6SbPgM