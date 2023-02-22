Cody Jones: I’m sorry that I missed the mark on vetting a claim about skiing 100,000 vertical feet in one day

Last week I had a journalist’s worst nightmare.

In an attempt to write a feel-good article on a man who road tripped from New York to Utah and racked up some ski days in Colorado, I made the huge mistake of not fully vetting the vertical feet he had skied in a day at Beaver Creek Resort.

As a sports reporter who values telling local stories through features and other articles, I get countless emails from readers who want their fun and lighthearted story to be told. I work hard to make sure everyone’s claims are legitimate, but I clearly missed the mark recently.

I highly value the work of writing stories that inform, inspire and excite Summit Daily News readers, and I do not take mistakes lightly. I fully accept the mistake I have made and will learn from this experience in order to continue to write articles that will make the Summit County community proud.

Cody Jones is a sports reporter at Summit Daily News. He can be reached at cjones@summitdaily.com.