Cody Jones: I’m sorry that I missed the mark on vetting a claim about skiing 100,000 vertical feet in one day
Last week I had a journalist’s worst nightmare.
In an attempt to write a feel-good article on a man who road tripped from New York to Utah and racked up some ski days in Colorado, I made the huge mistake of not fully vetting the vertical feet he had skied in a day at Beaver Creek Resort.
As a sports reporter who values telling local stories through features and other articles, I get countless emails from readers who want their fun and lighthearted story to be told. I work hard to make sure everyone’s claims are legitimate, but I clearly missed the mark recently.
I highly value the work of writing stories that inform, inspire and excite Summit Daily News readers, and I do not take mistakes lightly. I fully accept the mistake I have made and will learn from this experience in order to continue to write articles that will make the Summit County community proud.
Cody Jones is a sports reporter at Summit Daily News. He can be reached at cjones@summitdaily.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.