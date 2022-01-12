Colorado Parks and Wildlife hires new manager for northwest region

Travis Black is Colorado Parks and Wildlife's new northwest regional manager.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has named Travis Black as the agency’s northwest regional manager.

The northwest region covers Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties with agency offices in Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, Hot Sulphur Springs, Meeker and Steamboat Springs.

Black joined the former Colorado Division of Wildlife full time in 1999 as a district wildlife manager in the Kit Carson district, according to a news release.

In 2004, he was promoted to wildlife manager for Area 12 based in Lamar, where he served for 15 years.

During his tenure, Black played a key role in a federal-state task force formed to manage invasive feral swine, according to a news release. The agency credits his work with Colorado becoming the first state to eradicate feral swine.

In 2019, Black was promoted to deputy regional manager of Parks and Wildlife’s southeast region in Colorado Springs, and he oversaw the region’s water, energy, education, volunteer and communications team.

Black is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served four years of active duty before returning to Texas, where he worked on a farm and ranch for six years, according to the release.

Based in Grand Junction, Black began his new role in December.