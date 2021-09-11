Dillon Reservoir recpath improvements to last through beginning of October

Officials are set to start maintenance work on the Dillon Reservoir recpath next week.

Photo from Summit County Government

Improvements on the recpath along Dillon Dam Road began Wednesday, Sept. 8, and the project is expected to last at least a few weeks, per a news release from Summit County.

The project will include a shoulder installation and repairs, and it will occur from the Heaton Bay Campground entrance and the eastern intersection of Dillon Dam Road.

Recpath users will be detoured on the weekdays, excluding holidays, for a half-mile along the road. Cyclists can share the roadway with motor vehicles, and pedestrians can use the widened roadway shoulders.

The Summit County Open Space & Trails Department will place fencing and signs along the closed recpath section with detour signs to direct traffic. The construction contractor will also use a portion of the road pull-off near the Giberson Bay day use area for materials and equipment staging.

Both the Giberson Bay day use area and Heaton Bay Campground, will remain open throughout construction until their regularly scheduled seasonal closure date, which is currently anticipated to be Oct. 3.

The project is expected to last roughly four weeks.

For more information about the recpath, contact the Open Space & Trails Department at 970-668-4060, or visit SummitCountyCO.gov/openspace.