Epic Pass prices set to go up $100 on Sunday, Nov. 22

A snowboarder enjoys opening day at Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8 on Nov. 13, 2020.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Epic Pass prices will increase Sunday, Nov. 22, with the Epic Pass and Epic Local Pass both going up $100.

As of Saturday, the Epic Pass is $999 and Epic Local is $749.

All of Vail Resorts’ pass products will go off sale on Dec. 6. Day-use lift tickets at Summit County properties like Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort won’t go on sale until Dec. 8, with sales limited based on the number of spaces available for any given day.

For Epic Pass and other Vail Resorts passholders, there are three weeks left of the exclusive booking window for passholders to lock in up to seven priority reservation days for the core season before lift tickets go on sale Dec. 8.