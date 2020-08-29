Frisco Bike Guide: Gold Hill

A view of Mount Guyot and Bald Mountain as seen from a ride on Gold Hill in Frisco.

Photo from Trailforks via Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance

Trail fast facts Rating: Moderate/advanced

Distance: 3.75 miles

Type: Singletrack, out-and-back

Elevation: 9,202-10,325 (gain of 1,123)

Season: Mid-June to late September

Connectors: Colorado Trail, Upper Blue recpath, Ophir Mountain Road, Faith, Gifford Pinchot, Duh Other Way Up, Peaks, Miners Creek Road

Parking: Gold Hill Trailhead off Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco

Gold Hill is super rocky up high with a singletrack down lower that has a great parking area right off the highway and is easy to find. It was recently clear-cut, so there are nice, big sightlines. The recently redone trail has some water bars to jump off. As you progress higher onto the trail, the terrain starts to change. You get into the forest more, and you start to get rockier terrain, which can be pretty challenging to climb even for the best mountain bikers. Once you crest the top, you are rewarded with a nice, tight singletrack descent through lodgepoles back down to the Peaks Trail. The trail can be ridden either direction. — Ben Ferrante, Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance president

Gold Hill is the start of Segment 7 of the classic Colorado Trail, a segment just under 4 miles that eventually connects to the Peaks Trail. The 3-mile uphill stretch is a moderately difficult climb most of the way, ascending 1,091 feet over the first 3 miles of the trail before transitioning to a more advanced black-diamond final portion of the out-and-back that descends just under 400 feet from the top of Gold Hill to a junction with the Peaks Trail.

That second portion of singletrack is often ridden the opposite, uphill way by many riders, so be aware of opposite-way traffic. As a downhill, it includes some fast, flowy sections and some good straightaways with great views of the Keystone area from afar.

Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance leaders Ben Ferrante and James Welch say Gold Hill can be ridden in three ways. The first is as an out-and-back from the parking lot at the Gold Hill trailhead. Second, it can be ridden from Breckenridge via the Peaks Trail. Last, coming from Frisco, you can ride up Peaks Trail and down Gold Hill (in reverse of how most ride it).