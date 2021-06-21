Frisco opens registration for Run the Rockies road race

Frisco has opened registration for the 2021 Run the Rockies road race.

Photo by Joe Kusumoto

Frisco opened registration for the 45th annual Run the Rockies road race this week, inviting participants to take part in a 10K or half-marathon.

The event has been moved from its traditional June date to Sept. 18, and it will return to its classic course after avalanche debris and the COVID-19 pandemic shifted it to other locations over the past two years. The courses will begin at Copper Mountain, wind through the Tenmile Canyon on the Summit County recpath and end on Frisco Main Street.

Participants can sign up for both races at TownOfFrisco.com . Registration includes professional timing by Maverick Sports Promotion, use of an aid station on course, a finisher gift and a post-race party. The top-three male and female finishers in each age category will receive awards.

Registration for the 10K costs $20 for runners younger than 18 and $30 for adults. The half-marathon costs $40 for runners younger than 18 and $50 for adults. Participants can also choose to purchase a T-shirt during registration for an extra $15.

Race organizers are looking for volunteers to help with setup, bib pickup, course marshaling, cleanup and more.

To volunteer or to find more information on the races, visit TownOfFrisco.com or contact Linsey Joyce at linseyj@townoffrisco.com or 970-668-9133.