Frisco’s Snowshoe for the Cure event will be in mixed format this year

Snowshoers participate in the 2015 Snowshoe for the Cure event, then known as the Tubbs Romp to Stomp Snowshoe Series. This year's event will feature two virtual options that can take place anywhere.

Photo by Todd Powell / town of Frisco

The town of Frisco and the Frisco Nordic Center will support the Susan G. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure event with virtual options in 2021.

The annual event typically brings in over 1,000 snowshoers of all ages from around the country to the Nordic center to help raise money for breast cancer research, according to a news release. This year, the event has partnered with High Altitude Special Events to offer two virtual options that allow participants to take part anywhere they choose between set dates to accommodate for physical distancing.

Snowshoe for the Cure participants can snowshoe, or take part in a fitness activity of their choice, to complete a 2K, 5K or 7K goal. A new Blizzard Challenge will allow participants to snowshoe 25 miles on their own time. Both events will take place between Saturday and March 20. Special results categories are being made for those who want to log miles with other activities like running, walking, cycling and cross-country skiing.

The Nordic center is offering participants registered for the Snowshoe for the Cure challenge one complimentary snowshoe trail pass for either the Chickadee or Snowshoe Hare trails to use within the challenge dates.

Registration is open at KomenColorado.org . The entry fee is $40 for all three Snowshoe for the Cure distances, and $55 for the 25-mile Blizzard Challenge. Those who register for the event will receive a moisture-wicking neck gaiter, knit cap, participant bib and finisher medal.