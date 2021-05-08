Gravity Haus members now have access to new gear

Gravity Haus is expanding its Haus Quiver program to include summer gear like kayaks, camping equipment, paddleboards and more. The program is available to its members.

Photo courtesy of Gravity Haus

Planning to adventure this summer? If you are, and you’re a member of Gravity Haus, then it may be worth it to borrow gear rather than splurge on new equipment.

This week, Gravity Haus announced it was expanding its Haus Quiver program to offer new summer gear beginning mid-May. The program partners with outdoor brands such as Hala, Mountain Hardware, Tenkara and more.

Available gear include paddleboards, kayaks, bikes and tires, maps, trail running shoes, trekking poles, camping accessories and gear, fly fishing rods and more.

Haus Quiver already offers winter gear, including alpine skis, snowboards, backcountry skis, splitboards and backcountry accessories.

Members reserve the gear through the Gravity Haus app and pick up the gear from its Breckenridge or Denver locations. Members can also pick up gear from its Winter Park and Vail locations later this summer.

According to a news release, the program is meant to expand members’ opportunity to explore and discover new activities outdoors. The release said the program “removes barriers” like eliminating expensive gear purchases, maintenance costs, storage hassles and baggage fees.

For more information on Gravity Haus memberships and its Haus Quiver program, visit GravityHaus.com/membership.