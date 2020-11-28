Keystone Resort aims to open North Peak Sunday

Keystone Resort’s North Peak is seen in a previous winter

Photo from Keystone Resort

Keystone Resort spokeswoman Loryn Roberson said in an email Friday afternoon the resort aims to open North Peak on Sunday.

The expansion to North Peak on Sunday would provide skiers and riders approximately 200 acres of terrain across two peaks. With the opening of North Peak, Roberson said Keystone will also be opening the Outpost Gondola and the Santiago and Ruby lifts.

Keystone is currently offering more than 170 acres of terrain with access from both base areas, River Run and Mountain House. Keystone also opened the Discovery Learning Area along with the Discovery Lift on Friday.

The resort began offering night skiing Thursday and will continue night skiing through Saturday. With Keystone’s reservation system due to the ongoing pandemic, guests do not need to make an additional reservation to night ski beyond their standard reservation.

When Copper Mountain Resort opens for the season on Monday, resort spokeswoman Taylor Prather said Copper will operate out of East and Center Villages with seven lifts spinning guests to access 164 acres of skiable terrain.

The Super Bee lift will operate out of East Village while the American Eagle and American Flyer lifts will operate in Center Village. The resort will also spin its Timberline Express and Excelerator lifts as well as the Pitch Fork and Easy Rider lifts in learning areas.

In terms of trails, Copper will open Rhapsody, Main Vein, Fairplay, Skid Road, High Point, Upper Carefree, Lower Leapfrog, Loverly, Minor Matter, Ptarmigan, Windsong and the Green Acres learning area.

Over at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Vail Resorts spokeswoman Sara Lococo said Breckenridge expects to have approximately 300 acres of terrain open beginning Saturday thanks to opening the Mercury SuperChair and additional trails on Peak 9. On Friday morning, Breckenridge opened the Beaver Run SuperChair on Peak 9. At the start of this season, Vail Resorts is encouraging guests to utilize the new interactive trail map feature on the EpicMix app to learn the latest information on lift and trail openings.

On Thursday Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened some of its upper mountain terrain for the first time this season when it began spinning the Lenawee lift.