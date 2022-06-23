Keystone Resort begins summer operations, prepares for first festival

A couple of snow-free ski runs are photographed at Keystone Resort during the peak of summer. Keystone Resort recently opened its doors for the 2022 summer season on Wednesday, June 22, and will operate on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Sept. 5.

Keystone Resort/Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, June 22, Keystone Resort opened for the summer season with mountaintop snow tubing, downhill mountain biking, scenic lift rides, mountaintop meals and base area activities.

Keystone Resort will operate throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until closing for the season on Sept. 5.

Beyond on-mountain resort activities, Keystone also offers off-mountain activities like golf, horseback trail rides and the Lakeside Village. The off-mountain activities will be open daily throughout the summer.

This weekend Keystone will host the 11th annual Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival which will take place on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26.

For detailed operation hours, lodging deals, summer activities and more visit KeystoneResort.com.