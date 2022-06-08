Keystone Resort plans mountain cleanup event for June 17
Keystone Ski Resort has announced it will bring back its annual mountain cleanup event on Friday, June 17.
The event is open to public. The goal is to remove trash and other litter after a busy winter season.
Participants will meet at the River Run Gondola at 8:45 a.m. to check-in and then be sent up the gondola to start cleaning at 9 a.m.
Participants will stay on the mountain until about 1 p.m. Water, gloves, sun block, snacks and good hiking shoes are encouraged for people participating in the event.
The cleanup will conclude at Mountain House where a to-go lunch will be provided to all participants. Those in need of a vegetarian option are asked to email Margaret.Doar@vailresorts.com by Friday, June 10.
Those interested in registering for the event are asked to sign-up on the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District website at FDRD.com.
Participants are asked to park at the River Run parking lot and walk through the village to get to the River Run Gondola.
