Leadville Race Series cancels all 2020 events due to coronavirus concerns

The Leadville Race Series, including the popular 100-mile run and mountain bike race, has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Life Time, a healthy lifestyle brand that owns the series, announced the decision on Wednesday.

“The Leadville Race Series is near and dear to us at Life Time, as it is to our athletes and the family and friends that support them, but we have to do what’s ultimately best for the Leadville community and our participants,” Kimo Seymour, president of Life Time Athletic Events, said in a news release. “Our team will look forward to bringing the events back in 2021 when we get to the new normal, but for now, we’re sure going to miss our athletes and sponsors. Our sincere hope is that our friends and business partners in the community can survive the financial impact of this difficult decision.”

The series includes nine Leadville-based events stretching from June through August. According to the news release, the 2019 series brought in $18.5 million in local economic impact to Lake County.

The highlights of the Leadville Race Series were to be the Aug. 15 100-mile mountain bike race and the Aug. 22 100-mile foot race, two of the most well-known races of their length and kind in the country.

Also canceled Wednesday was the second annual Steamboat Springs gravel bike race, known as SBT GRVL. Originally scheduled for Aug. 16, the race’s 2,500 slots sold out in just 25 minutes; the inaugural event in 2019 hosted 1,500 riders. All 2020 race registrants automatically deferred to the 2021 event, although refunds are being offered.

