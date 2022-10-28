Mountain Wheels: Attaining the unobtainable with Lamborghini’s new Colorado presence￼

While models such as the new, record-setting Lamborghini Urus Performante are mostly sold out two years in advance, a new Highlands Ranch dealership does have a dozen or so used options.

Andy Stonehouse/Mountain Wheels

Here’s a couple of things that might have seemed positively heretical, not so many years ago: Lamborghini’s top-selling car is an SUV, and laid-back mountain towns like Breckenridge are the company’s new market for growth.

While I let both of those statements sink in for a moment, let us also consider the irony at work during this week’s grand opening of the new Denver Lamborghini dealership. Mike Ward Automotive’s flashy showroom in Highlands Ranch that also sells other ultra-exotics such as McLaren, Rolls-Royce and the very rare Koenigsegg supercars.

While Thursday’s event offered the official unveiling of the new, lightweight Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV, which absolutely toasted the time records for SUVs at Pikes Peak, as well as a day-glow green Huracan Tecnica … well, you really can’t buy one.

As Lamborghini America CEO Andrea Baldi told me, the small-volume manufacturer, part of the larger Audi/Volkswagen/Porsche family, is in the perhaps enviable position of having absolutely no unsold new inventory at all, with most models sold out at least a year and a half in advance.

“After being a relatively small business for 40 years, we now make 8,000 vehicles per year, and the U.S. is 30% of our market,” Baldi says. “The Urus helped us reach a certain scale and dimension to position us in profitability.”

And like other low-volume, high-priced luxury items such as jewelry and wristwatches, the scarcity of Lamborghini’s still-limited production means the vehicles have become as desirable as competitor Ferrari’s — which, for many years, were really only available to people who already owned Ferraris, and had developed longstanding connections with their dealers.

“It’s a measure of success for a luxury brand to have that waiting time,” Baldi added. “We also want to develop a mature approach and relationship with our customers, and then they will always resell to our dealers, versus going out on the speculative market. If they do, they’ll have access to new allocations of vehicles.”

The good news for the ever-increasing population of mass-affluent folks in the Front Range and our very own mountain communities is that pre-owned Lamborghinis are relatively plentiful, including that more all-weather appropriate Urus, which retails — at least on paper — for $225,500, brand new.

Some 20,000 of the Urus have been manufactured so far (I too very much look forward to actually driving one myself), and the vehicle was partly designed to help reach new customers who are perhaps not of the daily, foot-off-the-ground, phantasmagoric automotive experience that is Lamborghini’s traditional super-sports cars.

“In Colorado, Urus is simply perfect,” Baldi adds. “We tested them everywhere — sand, mountains, off-road terrain. The first time I rode in one, it seemed like our test driver was trying to destroy the car by going through huge holes, but he said, ‘don’t worry, it’s good for this.’ Even I wasn’t prepared for the solidity of the car. It doesn’t feel like a 2.2-ton car; you still have the ability to get through curves and feel all the responsiveness of our other vehicles.”

Lamborghini sought out the high-elevation, winding and world-renowned atmosphere of Pike’s Peak to test out its 657-horsepower, $261,000 Urus Performante. The special-edition SUV gets 16 extra horsepower out of a retuned 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, allowing the car to get to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, and travel at a 190 mph top speed.

Baldi says the company was only allowed to access Pikes Peak’s roads from 4:30 to 7:30 a.m. for a three-day period in August, versus the weeks the company might normally spend tuning a vehicle on tracks such as Germany’s Nurburgring.

But Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli still got the Urus Performante to the top of the 12.5-mile, 156-turn route in just over 10 minutes and 32 seconds — handily beating out a slightly mechanically interrelated Bentley Bentayga’s 2018 record by almost 18 seconds.

“It feels like a pilot’s experience, and we wanted to ensure that the emotion we develop is extraordinary,” Baldi says. Mike Ward, owner of the new business, says he acquired the franchise from Broomfield’s Sill-TerHar Motors in 2020, and already has a base of customers who often trade in their cars annually and are very excited about the Lamborghini opportunities.

Andy Stonehouse’s column “Mountain Wheels” publishes Saturdays in the Summit Daily News. Stonehouse has worked as an editor and writer in Colorado since 1998, focusing on automotive coverage since 2004. He lives in Golden. Contact him at summitmountainwheels@gmail.com.