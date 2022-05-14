Mountain Wheels: Mazda’s CX-30 gains a new turbo engine option, but check your pump

Mazda’s small but capable CX-30 crossover provides a pleasant, car-like but entirely capable driving experience, with two engine choices.

I remain confused, but in a good way, about a week I just spent in the small but impressive Mazda CX-30 crossover, a precursor to the CX-50 I hope to drive in the coming months.

Let’s start from scratch and say that the CX-30 is indeed only like the Mazda3 sedan (or the sexier new hatchback) in terms of similar size. Beyond that, it’s rugged, impressively versatile and variably powerful — an attribute I better explain first.

New for 2022 models is the option of an upgraded 2.5-liter turbo engine with two separate output ratings, depending on how much money you’d like to spend on that most precious of 2022’s commodities, gasoline. The top-of-the-line turbo AWD Premium Plus model I drove was $34,400, plus a few extra paint and advanced traffic safety options.

So I went in, blind taste-test style, and assumed that the listed 227 horsepower (and a healthy 310 pound-feet of torque) were the CX-30’s standard output. But it actually turns out that super-premium 93 octane gas, which is hard to come by in Colorado, will push those numbers to 250 hp and 320 pound-feet.

I think that may have helped explain some of the resulting, variable performance I got. There were times, especially out on a South Park drive, that I really wanted that extra few horses, and I also felt a little burbling in the power as I was careening up to the tunnel from the east side. But there were also moments that I looked down and realized the CX-30 was approaching 90 mph, so I can’t say it’s exactly power-deprived. At those speeds and exertions, I got 20 mpg; it’s not so hard to get the 30 highway mpg figure with more traditional travel.

Alternately, you can also get a naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque, regardless of fuel.

For 2022, and commensurate with its crossover duties, CX-30 is also equipped with the newest version of Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system, which integrates advanced torque vectoring and even off-road traction assist, should you want to hit the dirt with the car.

As for day-to-day experiences, if you are looking for the tallest window beltline this side of a Lotus Evora, the CX-30’s short but stocky stature provides very, very high-waisted doors, so tall that you can’t actually lean your left elbow out without doing so at a weird right angle.

Those cheek-level lower window frames do have the potential of blocking your immediate side-to-corner views of, say, crocodiles, or shopping carts, or curbs, so mirror positioning and a healthy dose of pre-pandemic shoulder checking is critical.

I thought I might have lowered the seats too much but CX-30 lacks the headroom of larger crossovers and full SUVs, so that window profile is definitely one of its standard attributes.

Overall, CX-30 provides a more car-like experience than many of those bigger vehicles — maybe CX-50 will be right in the middle — with a comfortable, sport and all-season grippy ride. It remained very stable, even in 50 mph wind gusts on Loveland Pass, and offered cornering that suggested a center of gravity as low as those doors are tall.

CX-30’s storage and access aspect was also quite good, with a power rear liftgate and a low load level, plus enough room for a ski bag, provided you dropped the leathery second-row seats (which required moving the front row seats forward). Second-row seating is tall and the large threesome of second-row headrests, combined with a flat roof profile, mean somewhat limited rear visibility.

Design very clearly emulates the early-adopting CX-90, with an absolutely 45-degree-angle hood/grille configuration, oversized wheel well flares and a thick, road-proof layer of trim from the front bumper all along the body line — adding to the CX-30’s solid look.

In the cabin, you’ll also appreciate Mazda’s super-low-key design look, with a brown leathery dash top, door inserts and sides of the center console as the only non-black feature in the car. Chromed highlights, door pulls, steering wheel and a nice horizontal bar of vents on the passenger side are all pleasant details. Updated 3D mapping also showed a shimmer of sunlight on Lake Dillon and detailed images of the Broncos stadium, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Andy Stonehouse



Andy Stonehouse’s column “Mountain Wheels” publishes Saturdays in the Summit Daily News. Stonehouse has worked as an editor and writer in Colorado since 1998, focusing on automotive coverage since 2004. He lives in Golden. Contact him at summitmountainwheels@gmail.com .