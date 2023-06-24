Mountain Wheels: Mercedes’ mid-sized GLE, available in a dozen flavors

You too can achieve spacy nirvana in the 2024 versions of the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, now available as a plug-in electric hybrid, as well.

Courtesy photo

Since its humble beginnings a quarter century ago as the ML SUV, Mercedes-Benz’s GLE — the mid-size member of its expansive sport-utility line — has exploded in its own available iterations.

There are two different body styles, the traditional square-roofed SUV and a more slope-roofed Coupe model. The SUV variant offers a half-dozen engine choices, including two grades of the AMG performance package (the GLE Coupe, meanwhile, is only available in AMG form). Throw in the upcoming EQE all-electric SUV, and that’s a lot of choices. All-wheel drive is also standard everywhere, as well.

For 2024, the SUV includes three standard gasoline engines, each with mild, 48-volt hybrid assist — the $63,000 GLE 350’s 255-horsepower 2.0-liter, the $67,000 GLE 450’s 375-horsepower 3.0-liter and a 510-horsepower 4.0-liter V8 on the GLE 580, whose pricing has not been finalized.

All-new is the GLE 450e SUV, a plug-in electric hybrid with a 2.0-liter turbo and a 134-horsepower electric motor producing 381 combined horsepower and a healthy 479 pound-feet of torque. That’s the setup I drove most recently, with retail prices starting at probably near $75,000, according to Car and Driver estimates.

Like the whole family, and especially accentuated on the AMG editions (or more standard models with the AMG appearance package), the GLE 450e has become a sharper-looking machine, with a mesh grille made of tiny M-B emblems, low-profile and high-output LED headlamps and a chromed lower lip, as well as (here, at least) faux and chromed exhaust ports. There are broad metal running boards and painted, star-outlined wheels.

Optioned out inside, it’s equally upscale with wood trim, a Burmester stereo system, glossy piano black highlights and well-bolstered, sporty seats, front and back.

The 450e’s multimodal hybrid system means about 40 miles of all-electric driving, which also occasionally happens automatically when the battery recharges during regenerative braking. You can also go all-gas to preserve electric power, or dial up a sport setting. In hybrid mode, the paddles can do either very, very strong regenerative braking or be switched to work through gears. I got about 28.7 mpg overall, while the GLE 450e’s 1,000-mile average was about 34 mpg.

Mercedes still prides itself on its increasingly upscale GLEs’ off-road potential, and the newest systems offer a cool display with a digitized see-through hood video image for plotting trail moves, as well as wheel articulation, tire temperature, grade and access to the vehicle’s built-in trail speed control settings.

Meanwhile, if you want to get even more Tacoma-beating, the higher GLE 580 can be outfitted with the “Off-Road Engineering” package, which adds skid plating and more than an inch of extra lift to the standard air suspension.

Or, go for the gusto with the AMG GLE 63S, the 603-horsepower version of the same platform, priced at somewhere (far) north of $120,000. My buddy has a low-slung E63S wagon with the same output, and noted impact that height and 5,523 pounds of Grand Cherokee-sized mass had on the GLE version’s swagger.

It’s a 3.7-seconds-to-60-mph kind of crazy, complete on my tester with the optional $5,600 ceramic brakes up front to actually contain the madness, as well as hugely offset 21-inch open-spoke wheels and tires (315 width in the back). The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and its 627 pound-feet of torque will absolutely eviscerate higher-output Cadillac Escalade Vs and … lots of vehicles about half its size, which is all a lot to comprehend.

You can also get total data overload in its even-more-upgraded cockpit, with the double-wide instrument and navigation screens practically teeming with user-selectable mixtures of throttle, shifting, ride and other time-space-warp controls — as well as an overwhelmingly huge head-up display, which actually blocked my vision.

Flat out, it’s a monster, with terrifying noises and the occasional trip in the air as it works its way over Colorado potholes. Happily the seating is more conventional (as are the looks) than the similarly super-brutal BMW XM, with only a slightly undersized race wheel festooned with light-up buttons to control all those variables. Full-throttle exhaust is terrifying; you do need to put the car into Sport mode to make the immediate acceleration more immediate.

And more in keeping with other high-end builds, the 63S offered such amenities as an in-cabin cologne dispenser, enhanced reality views on the maps and predictive navigation.

Last year, my outings included a bit of time with the AMG GLE 53 Coupe, priced at a more manageable $94,000, about $16,000 of which was options including 22-inch wheels, Nappa leather and the full driver assistance package.

The magic number in this entire convoluted sea of Mercedes engines may be 53, as it means a 3.0-liter inline-six turbo that’s 429 horsepower, which allowed it to operate with gusto, but not cause problems on every outing. The reduction in tall-object rear cargo space in the Coupe layout (seats-up cargo space is 23.1 cubic feet , versus the SUV’s 33.3 cubic feet) is probably not a deal-killer for those who’d like a moderately more car-like SUV. The biggest issue for me was ride quality on those 22-inch wheels, on the aforementioned Colorado roads; the wobble and weave on even freshly-paved highway tracts and the bounce and jiggle over potholes was problematic.

Andy Stonehouse’s column “Mountain Wheels” publishes Saturdays in the Summit Daily News. Stonehouse has worked as an editor and writer in Colorado since 1998, focusing on automotive coverage since 2004. He lives in Golden. Contact him at summitmountainwheels@gmail.com.