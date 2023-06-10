Mountain Wheels: Scaled-down, high-powered Range Rover Sport still has the swagger

Chopped in size but still loaded with modern, all-digital controls, the Range Rover Sport has a wide variety of powertrain options.

Andy Stonehouse/Mountain Wheels

In order to survive and thrive in the automotive world of tomorrow — the one where there will be more 400 kilowatt-hour public electric vehicle chargers than gas stations — companies are all reimagining the way they plan to make cars.

Jaguar Land Rover, which has retooled its company name into JLR and now emphasizing its long-standing Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery models as individual brands, sort of like Lincoln and Cadillac — is investing 15 billion British pounds into its electric vehicle strategy. That will start with an all-electric Range Rover, with orders accepted later this year.

So I guess I should be enjoying every second I can with a very modern but still gasoline-powered model, as I did over a week in the 2023 Range Rover Sport SE Dynamic.

Shorter and more compact than the full, royal family-worthy Range Rover, the Sport model is anything but lacking presence or power. Mine had once been upgraded to entirely South Beach Miami-styled 23-inch wheels, but kindly featured tremendously expensive 22-inch winter tires during my drive. The actual 23-inch spare in the rear cargo hold told the bomber-showoff lifestyle the car aims at during the summer.

Like its bigger brother, Range Rover Sport strikes an imposing stance with its face, its gigantic, darkened wheels and a truncated version of the floating roof design in the rear, with blacked-out windows and a featureless rear bumper that’s mostly focused on big exhaust outlets. Also, two rooftop satellite antenna fins, perhaps as a testament to the onboard electronics.

The Sport is indeed a classy but slightly odd proposition, with a sticker price just a bit over $100,000 with a short list of options. It’s small enough to offer rather noticeably limited rear leg room, but luxurious enough to feature a pop-up wine rack in the rear cargo area, some very involved digital warning systems and loads of wood trim, red leather and a hipster-worthy denim-look fabric on the doors.

Most importantly, it still has 395 horsepower from a modernized, turbocharged and supercharged six-cylinder 3.0-liter engine and mild hybrid system. All that truly comes alive in the Sport’s Dynamic mode, which emphasizes rudely grunty exhaust, but still provided me with about 23 mpg overall, right in line with the vehicle’s EPA ratings. Weight is still considerably over 5,000 pounds so that upgraded boost of power was helpful.

I was also probably lucky not to have the Range Rover Sport SV Edition One model, which will have 626 horsepower and a fully electronic-enhanced suspension system to corner comfortably at 180 mph. A 434-horsepower plug-in hybrid model, the more standard 355-horsepower six-cylinder model and a mid-range, 523-horsepower V8 model are also available, with an all-electric model on the not-so-distant horizon.

The modern era of Range Rover means a low-key array of classy bits such as tiny pop-open door handles, a micro-sized suede-topped shift knob, pop-up terrain and drive mode knobs on the console, and almost nothing else to spoil the Sport’s clean lines both in and out.

For well-heeled impresarios seeking a more urban-scaled vehicle, it’s got all the extra gloss that Defender and Discovery do not have, and is a little easier to get in and out of, and handle in traffic, than the full-sized Range Rover. Given the presence of the terrain response system’s off-road modes, air suspension adjustments and hill descent controls, it’s still potentially capable of Land Rover-styled agility for your ultra-luxury rock crawling expeditions.

You get amazing amounts of window glass above a low, flat and leathery dash, and the only scale issue is the way the Meridian sound system tweeter speakers block views in the aircraft-styled side windows.

A 13.1-inch infotainment screen happily avoids the multiple-level multi-screen overload of other JLR models; temperature and other controls are of the black, disappearing-when-ignition-is-off variety, adding to the streamlined nature inside. Seating is of the extra-sporty, well-ventilated variety and those 1950s-era thumbscrew-height-adjustable center armrests still make an appearance. I did not quite understand the many on-screen warnings compelling me to actually use the brakes or the gas pedal in certain driving circumstances — my guess is those are the precursors to EV and semi-autonomous driving stuff that will need to remind drivers they are actually in control of the automobile.

Andy Stonehouse’s column “Mountain Wheels” publishes Saturdays in the Summit Daily News. Stonehouse has worked as an editor and writer in Colorado since 1998, focusing on automotive coverage since 2004. He lives in Golden. Contact him at summitmountainwheels@gmail.com.