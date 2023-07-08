Mountain Wheels: Upgraded 2024 Subaru Crosstrek offers lower-priced appeal

For the 2024 model year, Subaru’s Crosstrek starts at about $25,000 and offers two different engine choices.

Courtesy photo

While a competent, right-sized, affordable and weather-beating automobile of almost total Colorado ubiquity, the recently updated Subaru Crosstrek still fills me with wonder about the worldview of its many drivers.

I’ve seen older Crosstreks doing 100 mph downhill and experienced more hero-styled driving in public than on almost any other brand, bar none, especially with the lower-horsepower older models — or even the mild hybrid version that was once available.

That’s still a bit peculiar in the standard version of the 2024 Crosstrek, whose 2.0-liter four-cylinder offers a more mountain-friendly 152 horsepower, as the small Subaru is not a rounder and more lifted WRX STI by any stretch of the imagination.

You might get a little more lucky in the Crosstrek Sport or Limited models, where there’s a 2.5-liter boxer engine providing 182 horsepower, but there’s again the sheer physics related to Crosstrek’s size, style and its 3,300-pound layout, all of which are not really designed for high-speed travel or fast maneuvering.

Admittedly, out on Interstate 25, with about 7 miles of space to warm up, it’ll eventually go like hell, but I also sometimes found a complete lack of additional power available — flatten the pedal and there’s simply no extra go to be found — and uphill jaunts also revealed a hell of a lot of CVT transmission noise and not a lot of output.

There’s no manual transmission available anymore, so that Lineartronic CVT’s faux gear ranges are a little helpful for accessing smaller amounts of power, but not much. Hence, again, my conundrum about seeing them driven like they have 300 horsepower.

Oh well. The 2024 Crosstrek is now better looking, thanks to some occasionally funky bits like flow-through vents in the wheel arches and its unusually stippled and texturized bumpers. You can indeed do weekend camping excursions and snow duty with 8.7 inches of clearance, and the inclusion of the WRX’s electronic power steering and a stiffer chassis helps bring at least a bit of performance feel to overall package.

It’s not as wobbly or top-heavy as I remember from the early days, but I would still leave the drifting and brutally fast lane changes to another, lower-set member of the family.

The basic-horsepower Premium model I drove was priced at just under $30,000 with delivery and the optional all-weather package, power moonroof and blind spot/lane change/rear cross-traffic alert added. In its most simple form, Crosstrek starts at about $25,000; there’s also a new, $32,000 Wilderness edition that gets a lift to 9.3 inches of clearance, tougher suspension and some extra-chunky off-road tires.

Even in its standard form, Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel-drive system does indeed add that four-season grip, which is of course part of Crosstrek’s appeal.

There’s a range of stylistic tweaks commensurate with the upgrade, with more aggressive bumpers and off-the-body headlamps and more solid-looking roof rails, which can carry a 165-pound driving cargo or a full 700 pounds of roof-camping kids and gear.

The revised 2024 interior is also purposefully sparse, with a very simple layout and new, oddly-oversized labels for its various USB and A/V outlets — but enough juice to really power up a phone, which is sometimes a struggle in other vehicles. There’s really not much to mess with in the console area, minus an electronic parking brake and a 12-volt power outlet.

They’ve now added the 11.6-inch, vertically oriented Starlink multimedia touchscreen to the Crosstrek family and its layout remains a bit busy and off-putting at first, but that’s mostly from my lack of regular practice with the brand.

The ever-upgraded EyeSight driver safety and assistance technology is also now standard across all Crosstrek models, and it behaves in a way that’s both less and more invasive than its many competitors. Deactivate the lane-keep system and you’ll get a large orange light at all times shaming you for doing so; keep it on and you’ll certainly know when you’ve strayed over any painted lines. And, as mentioned recently, the absolute loudest, middle-of-the-night-smoke-alarm-styled seatbelt warnings in the business. Buckle up kids, quickly. My Premium model came with a fully-textured, spill-proof rear cargo area cover and the 20-cubic foot behind-the-seats cargo space also includes large round holes for bleach bottles, or similar items. Drop the seats and you’ll get just under 55 cubic feet of space.

