Peak Performers nominee: Kerri Hannon (Marsh), snowboarding

Editor’s note: Readers nominated their all-time favorite Summit County athletes for Peak Performers: The Mount Rushmore of Summit County athletes. Voting is live through March 7 at SummitDaily.com/peakperformers.

Nominee: Kerri Hannon (Marsh)

Sport: snowboarding

Kerri Hannon, the first Team Summit snowboard coach along with Clark Rothey, won the first World Cup event in Breckenridge in 1986, the first of several World Cups she’d win in the late ’80s when the sport was in its formative stage and snowboard moguls was a discipline.

The Colorado Springs native and 1987 World Champion Hannon, who moved to Breckenridge when she was 16, switched to snowboarding after teaching skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

After the change, she persevered and continued to compete and coach despite breaking her back snowboarding in 1989. The year after the injury, Hannon raced in the World Cup and finished fourth in slalom and ninth overall.

Still a Summit County local, Hannon is seen as a hugely important athlete and coach during the time when Team Summit snowboarding, and the sport in general, evolved to be one of the biggest winter sports in Breckenridge.