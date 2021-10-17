Photo gallery: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area celebrates opening day
Skiers and snowboarders from around the state made their way to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to take part in its opening day Sunday, Oct. 17. The ski area is the first in Summit County to fire up its lifts for the 2021-22 ski season.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Local