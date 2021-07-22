Pickle in the Peaks tournament wraps up in Silverthorne

The annual Pickle in the Peaks pickleball tournament was Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17, at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne.

Photo by Linda C. Bush

The annual Pickle in the Peaks pickleball tournament wrapped up Saturday, July 17. In its second year, the event featured 80 teams and more than 120 players at Rainbow Park in Silverthorne. Entrants ranged in age from 20 to 83, according to tournament co-director Julie Worthington.

Among 4.0-level men’s players, Rick Birney and Jimmy Margoles of Frisco took gold; Bill Clark of Silverthorne and Chuck Flanagan of Georgetown, Texas, took silver; and Bill Hortsman and Bob Worthington of Silverthorne finished with bronze.

Top women’s players Hiko Fritz of Breckenridge and Lynne Yockey of Evergreen won gold; Pam Horstman of Silverthorne and Debby Rea of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, took silver; and Anne Davenport and Jeryl Shauer of Tuscon, Arizona, took bronze.

Among top-rated mixed doubles teams, Ella Callison and Daniel Thompson of Kirkwood, Missouri, won gold; Debby Rea and Dan Sturzenbecker of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, took silver; and Nancy Burford of Grand Junction and Bill Clark of Silverthorne went home with bronze.