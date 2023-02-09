Pickle in the Snowy Peaks pickleball tournament raises over $10,000 for Smart Bellies

Participants of the Pickle in the Snowy Peaks pickleball tournament pose for a photo prior to competing for the queen of the court competition. The fundraising-focused tournament raised over $10,000 for Summit County's Smart Bellies.

Julie Worthington/Courtesy photo

On Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb 5, the Summit County Pickleball Association successfully hosted an indoor tournament at the Breckenridge Recreation Center to help benefit the Summit County nonprofit Smart Bellies.

The two-day tournament saw 70 players and netted over $10,000 for Smart Bellies. Since the tournament was a fundraiser all the proceeds of the weekend will go to help Smart Bellies provide nutritious meals to Summit County students and families.

“The vibe throughout the weekend was so positive and upbeat,” Summit County Pickleball Association secretary Julie Worthington said. “Such a good way to bring pickleball players together in the winter and for such a great cause. The success would not have been possible without out sponsors, Xcel Energy, Breckenridge Grand Vacations, Alpine Bank, the Town of Breckenridge and Summit County Pickleball Association.”